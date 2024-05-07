Expo Homers in Third Straight Game, Emperors Drop First Ever Meeting with Brooklyn

ROME, GA - E.J. Exposito now leads the South Atlantic League in homeruns after his ninth-inning two-run bomb to left that ended Brooklyn's shutout bid in the 6-2 loss.

E.J.'s seventh homer of the year was just the fourth hit of the game for Rome, who went a combined 0-for-6 with RISP. Ethan Workinger tallied two singles and Justin Janas finished 1-for-3 after his 5th inning single.

Starter Lucas Braun matched his season high in hits allowed with seven and in walks allowed with four. He worked just 4.1 innings, allowing six earned runs, the majority of which came in the fifth after three walks and a bases clearing double from Nolan McLean. Cory Wall and Samuel Strickland were spectacular in relief of Braun, combining for 4.2 innings of one-hit baseball while striking out eight.

Owen Murphy goes toe to toe with Jonah Tong in game two tomorrow, set for 7:00pm.

