Guimond & Cats Shut Down Eagles at Avenir Centre

February 1, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







Moncton's Rudy Guimond posted his first QMJHL shutout with 29 saves, backstopping the Wildcats to a 3-0 triumph over Cape Breton before 4,900 fans at the Avenir Centre Saturday night.

Guimond is a perfect 6-0 so far this season. The game's First Star was centreman Caleb Desnoyers with two goals (28th & 29th) and Gabe Smith added his 15th of the season and third tally in two games. Winger Alex Mercier saw his point streak end at 16 games. Desnoyers also leads the League in game-winning goals with 10. Moncton had 35 shots at Alexis Cournoyer in the Eagles' net. The Cats maintain their first-overall lead in the QMJHL with a 36-8-2-0 record.

Not in uniform Saturday night were #88 Juraj Pekarcik, #16 Logan Crosby, #55 Simon Mullen and new forward #12 Simon Binkley. Earlier this week, the Wildcats acquired the 18-year-old Binkley from the Vernon Vipers of the British Columbia Hockey League. (BCHL)

Three Stars:

#18 CALEB DESNOYERS

#25 RUDY GUIMOND

#30 Alexis Cournoyer, CAP

The Cats look for three straight wins over the Eagles Thursday night at the Avenir Centre at 7pm. Join Marty with all the action on CHL TV and the Cats Radio Network - INSPIRE 105.1 FM-MONCTON.

Article by Marty Kingston

