Eagles Blanked by Wildcats in Moncton

February 1, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- A goal in each period, including a pair from Caleb Desnoyers, gave the Moncton Wildcats a 3-0 win over the Cape Breton Eagles on Saturday night in Moncton.

- Rudy Guimond picked up his first career shutout, stopping all 29 Eagle shots. Alexis Cournoyer stopped 32 of 35 Moncton shots.

- Eagles forward Cole Burbidge returned to the lineup after missing three games due to injury. Goaltender Jakub Milota served as the backup goaltender after having also missed the recent home stand.

Desnoyers' first goal came with a bit of luck- an attempted passing play bounced off of Tomas Lavoie's stick and redirected by Cournoyer. The Wildcats were unable to build on the lead when the Eagles killed the only penalty of the period, and it was 1-0 Moncton at period's end.

The Eagles had the only power play of the second period, and were unable to score, setting the scene for Desnoyers to double the lead. The goal came about when he jammed the puck in a goal mouth scramble, putting it over the line past Cournoyer and making it 2-0 heading into the final period.

Gabe Smith, who scored twice on Thursday in Sydney, would finish the scoring as he rushed up the left wing and beat Cournoyer low along the ice. A power play in the last nine seconds wasn't enough for the Eagles to break the shutout, and Moncton skated to a 3-0 win.

The Eagles and Wildcats will face off for the third time in eight days on Thursday night in Moncton. Puck drop is at 7 PM. The game is available for purchase on https://shorturl.at/sEFaQ and you can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton) 2 goals, +2

2. Rudy Guimond (Moncton) 29 saves on 29 shots, first career shutout

3. Alexis Cournoyer (Cape Breton) 32 saves on 35 shots

Scratches For Cape Breton: Nathan Plouffe, Logan Quinn, Carson Griffin

Scratches For Moncton: Logan Crosby (injury), Juraj Pekarcik (injury), Simon Mullen (injury), Simon Binkley

Final Shots On Goal: 35-29 in favour of Moncton

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/2

Moncton Power Play: 0/1

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from February 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.