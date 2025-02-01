40 Save Shutout for Steinman

February 1, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







Jacob Steinman was the story of the day in Quebec City where the Mooseheads goalie made 40 saves to preserve a 1-0 victory for the Herd in the final game of a road trip. The overage netminder was the first star of the game after putting on a clinic for the visitors in front of 9,396 fans at the Videotron Centre.

Amelio Santini's second period goal stood up as the game-winner. The rookie forward made a between the legs deflection on a Shawn Carrier shot just 25 seconds into the frame for the game's only goal. The Remparts appeared to have tied the game in the third period when they knocked one in from the side of the net on the power play, but video review revealed that the puck had popped out over the blueline moments earlier and the call was overturned because of the offside play.

The victory for Steinman is his QMJHL-best 26th of the season while his save percentage in a Mooseheads uniform improved to an astounding .942 in 10 games since being acquired from the Moncton Wildcats in January. He carried the team in their third game in 45 hours even after he didn't get the full rest that he was supposed to have earned on Friday in Chicoutimi. Steinman needed to come into action for the final 23-plus minutes in relief of rookie Nick Cirka in the lopsided loss.

Halifax (16-25-6-1) picked up three points on the road trip that saw the team go down in a shootout in Baie-Comeau on Thursday, drop one in Chicoutimi and finish with a victory in Quebec. The Mooseheads have now earned points in seven-of-the-last-11 games to jump ahead of Saint John for for ninth place in the Eastern Conference. If the playoffs began today, the Moose would cross over to face the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies - who sit second overall in the Western Conference.

Shawn Carrier and Quinn Kennedy picked up assists in the victory as both players extended some impressive streaks. Carrier has 13 points while getting on the scoresheet in 10-of-the-last-11 games while Kennedy has 18 points in 17 games since being traded to the Herd from Rimouski.

The Mooseheads will now make their way back to Nova Scotia and will hit the ice at Scotiabank Centre on Friday, February at 7pm against Blainville-Boisbriand while Mooseheads Fight Cancer Night is set for next Saturday against Acadie-Bathurst at 7pm. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca

