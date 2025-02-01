Eagles Look For Revenge In Rematch Against Moncton

February 1, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles begin will look to erase the end of January and start February on a winning note in tonight's rematch against the Moncton Wildcats.

It's game two of a three game set between the two longtime rivals- Moncton struck first with a 6-3 victory in Sydney on Thursday night. Markus Vidicek, who was announced as the Wildcats captain earlier in the day, impressed in his first game with the "C" by notching a hat trick. Gabe Smith also helped pace the Moncton attack with a two-goal effort.

Joey Henneberry, Andrew Brown and Jacob Newcombe were the goal scorers in the loss on Thursday. The Eagles have been hoping to get healthy since their return from the Quebec road trip, and Ales Zielinski came back to the lineup in the game against Moncton (although his status for this evening is unknown.) The Eagles will next hope to regain the services of forward Cole Burbidge (31 points in 42 games) and goaltender Jakub Milota (3.04 GAA and 908 save percentage) with games against Moncton this evening and Thursday.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: Avenir Centre, Moncton, NB

Puck drop: 7 PM AST

Television: Eastlink

Web coverage: https://shorturl.at/kMODK

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/31321/

CAPE BRETON MONCTON

5th Eastern Conference, 23-16-4-2 (Away: 11-7-3-1) RECORD 1st Eastern Conference, 35-8-2-0 (Home: 17-4-1-0)

0-1-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 1-0-0-0

149GF/136GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 202GF/112GA

1-3-0-0 SEASON SERIES 3-1-0-0

Jacob Newcombe (Cape Breton) 51 points in 45 games LEADING SCORER Caleb Desnoyers (63 points in 40 games)

10th, 22.5% (Away: 9th, 20.3%) POWER PLAY 9th, 23.2%, (Home: 6th, 27%)

7th, 79.9%, (Away: 7th, 80.5%) PENALTY KILL 1st, 86% (Home: 1st, 88.6%)

Cole Burbidge, Jakub Milota INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Logan Crosby, Simon Mullen, Juraj Pekarcik

