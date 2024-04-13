Guilarte Added, Norman to 7-Day IL
April 13, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Carolina Mudcats News Release
ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series of roster transactions with two affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves included INF Cooper Pratt to the 7-Day Injured List and the transfer of INF Jose Acosta to Carolina from High-A Wisconsin.
The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 30 active players.
In summary:
4/13: INF Cooper Pratt placed on 7-Day Injured List from Carolina
4/13: INF Jose Acosta transferred to Carolina from High-A Wisconsin
The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Carolina League, Class-A, affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C.
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from April 13, 2024
- Guilarte Added, Norman to 7-Day IL - Carolina Mudcats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.