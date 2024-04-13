Guilarte Added, Norman to 7-Day IL

ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series of roster transactions with two affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves included INF Cooper Pratt to the 7-Day Injured List and the transfer of INF Jose Acosta to Carolina from High-A Wisconsin.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 30 active players.

In summary:

4/13: INF Cooper Pratt placed on 7-Day Injured List from Carolina

4/13: INF Jose Acosta transferred to Carolina from High-A Wisconsin

