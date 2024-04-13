Fredericksburg Splits Twin Bill With Hillcats

LYNCHBURG, VA - The FredNats and Hillcats split a double header, with Lynchburg taking game one and the Nats snagging game two.

In game one, Lynchburg got out to an early lead in the second inning against Jarlin Susana. The fireballing right-hander fanned the first two men of the inning, but walked Jose Pastrano. Robert Lopez then rapped a double all the way to the right field well, as Pastrano motored around from first base to score. A single and a hit batter then loaded the bases, before Ralphy Velazquez punched a two-run single to left which put the Hillcats up 3-0.

That score held for another two innings, as the game became a pitching showcase. Susana worked one more frame after that which went by without any damage, while Hillcat starter Matt Wilkinson punched out eight FredNats over four scoreless innings.

Lynchburg added a run in the home half of the fifth, on a Jaison Chourio solo shot to right field.

The Freddies battled in the top of the sixth, as Elijah Green legged out an infield single, before Brandon Pimentel cut the deficit to 4-2 with his second home run this season. But Lynchburg's Josh Harlow retired FXBG in order in the seventh, to secure a 4-2 win for the 'Cats. He earned his first save of '24, with Jack Jasiak taking home the official 'W', and Susana got the loss on his line.

In game two of the twin bill, Lynchburg once again drew first blood. It didn't take long against FredNat starter Marc Davis, with a leadoff triple followed by a double quickly plated a run. Davis collected himself from there, utilizing a strikeout and a timely double play to limit the damage to just the one run.

After a scoreless second, the FredNats got a leadoff single from Everett Cooper III, making his 2024 debut. Cooper then swiped second base, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and scored on an E1 to bring things level at 1-1.

Then in the top of the fifth, Cooper once again was the key for the Nationals. He hustled to beat out an infield single, and was balked to second base by Yorman Gomez. Phillip Glasser took a pitch, before lacing a single over the second baseman, bringing Cooper in with the go-ahead run. A passed ball allowed Glasser to take second base, before Gavin Dugas hammered a double off the center field wall, extending the advantage to 3-1 Fredericksburg. The Nats tacked on another run in the top of the seventh thanks to a series of walks, wild pitches, and passed balls to make it 4-1.

Thomas Schultz came on in the bottom of the frame, looking for his second save. However, Lynchburg worked three walks to bring the go-ahead run to the plate, with two outs and the bases loaded. Schultz dug in, and ultimately induced a soft roller right back to himself for the final out of the night, to lock down a win and split the double header against Lynchburg. Schultz did secure the save, with Anthony Arguelles nabbing his first win, while Yorman Gomez was handed the loss.

In the series finale, Travis Sthele (0-0, 5.40) goes for the Nats against Alonzo Richardson (0-1, 18.00). First pitch is set for 2:05.

