Guerrero Delivers Game-Winner in 6-5 Triumph

July 12, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







On a night the Indians hit three home runs, it was a bloop hit to shallow center field that provided the difference. Juan Guerrero flared a two-run single off Everett reliever as they topped the AquaSox, 6-5, in front of 2,923 fans at Avista Stadium for College Alumni Night presented by Les Schwab Tires.

TOP PERFORMERS

Cole Carrigg got the scoring started with a long solo shot in the first inning. The home run was his third in the last four games and the former San Diego State Aztec is now batting .368 (14-for-38) with seven extra-base hits, seven RBI, and four stolen bases in the month of July.

Kyle Karros tied things up in the sixth with a two-run opposite-field home run into the Pepsi Porch. Spokane's third baseman leads the Northwest League in batting (.315), hits (96), RBI (50), and total bases (144).

Jake Snider followed up Karros's home run with his fifth longball in Spokane - a moonshot over the wall in right-center - to give the Indians a temporary 4-3 lead.

NEXT HOME GAME: Friday, July 12th vs. Everett - 7:05 p.m. (Gates Open - 6:60 p.m.)

Everett RHP Marcelo Perez (2-5, 6.41) vs. Spokane RHP Víctor Juárez (3-4, 4.66)

Promotion - RIBBY Bobblehead Giveaway & Fireworks Night presented by City of Spokane & 103.9 BOB FM: Get ready to #ShareYourShake! The first 1,000 fans through the gates and all STCU Gold Glove Members in attendance will receive a RIBBY Bobblehead courtesy of the City of Spokane! Stick around after the game and we'll hit the lights for a fabulous fireworks show.

Northwest League Stories from July 12, 2024

