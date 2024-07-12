5-1 Loss in Eugene Snaps C's Win Streak

EUGENE, OR - The Canadians dropped game three of their weeklong series with the Eugene Emeralds [SF] 5-1 Thursday night, snapping their four-game win streak.

The Emeralds went to their bullpen in the first inning after an injury to starter Jack Choate. Three relievers combined to shut down the Canadians, as they only managed four baserunners and one run - an unearned run - on the night.

The game got off to a bang for the C's with Dasan Brown doubling on the first pitch of the game. However, the Oakville, Ontario native was thrown out at the plate while trying to score on a one-out ground ball to third base by Peyton Williams a couple batters later.

The C's would score one run in the second inning after Robert Brooks singled to open up the frame and came around to score on Je'Von Ward's sacrifice fly.

Eugene's three run second inning proved to be the difference, with Alex Suarez delivering a two-run homerun for the big hit in the stanza.

Vancouver Starter Connor O'Halloran battled control issues all game, throwing four and two-thirds innings but walking five and hitting two batters. He was, however, able to punch out seven batters, tying a season high.

The Canadians fall to 14-4 on the year, remaining in first place in the second half standings. Eugene improves to 9-9 and five games back of the C's.

The series continues tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m., with Juaron Watts-Brown (0-1, 9.00 ERA) on the mound for the C's and Joe Whitman (1-0, 2.37 ERA) toeing the slab for the Emeralds. Catch RE/MAX Canadians Baseball all week long on Sportsnet 650.

The Canadians return to The Nat after the All-Star Break with three games against Spokane [COL] July 19-21. Tickets and more information are available at CanadiansBaseball.com.

