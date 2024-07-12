Hops' Ninth-Inning Rally Comes up Short

Hillsboro, OR - The Hops entered Thursday's contest at Hillsboro Ballpark scoreless in their last 11 innings against the Tri-City Dust Devils and that streak would be continued. Hillsboro was kept off the board until the ninth inning where they snapped a 20-inning scoreless streak, but came up short by leaving the tying and winning runs in scoring position to end the game. Through 28 innings in the series, Tri-City has not trailed once. Their 3-2 win gave them a commanding 3-0 series lead.

Tri-City wasted no time taking an early lead in this one, as former University of Portland star Chad Stevens had an RBI double that scored Adrian Placencia in the first. Roman Angelo was able to strand Stevens at second to end the inning and keep the score 1-0.

The Dust Devils added onto their lead in the fifth with a pair of runs. Joe Redfield tripled home Werner Blakely on a ball hit 400+ feet to right-center field and then Adrian Placencia singled through the right-side to extend the lead to 3-0.

Houston Harding was making just his sixth start of the season and put together one of his best outings as a professional. The Hops only threat against Harding came in the fifth inning when the first two batters Kevin Sim and Cole Roberts reached base. They both advanced on a throwing error by the catcher Flores who tried to back-pick Sim at second. That gave the Hops runners at second and third with none out, but Hillsboro didn't score. The top of the order Troy, Fernandez and Conticello recorded three straight outs to end the inning. Harding completed five innings without allowing a run.

Roman Angelo had another quality start for the Hops despite the loss, as he pitched six innings and struck out eight while allowing just two runs.

Jake Smith threw two scoreless innings for the Devils to preserve the lead heading into the eighth. Carlos Espinsoa had an easy eighth inning and would come back out in the ninth looking for the six-out save.

Wilderd Patiño had a leadoff single in the ninth and then advanced to second on a passed ball. Manny Peña's third hit of the game broke the scoreless streak at 20-innings and gave the Hops some late-inning hope. With one out Kevin Sim hit an infield single, bringing up Jack Hurley for his first at-bat of the game. Pinch hitting for Cole Roberts and behind in the count 0-2, Hurley poked a double down the line to bring Hillsboro within one. The Hops again had runners on second and third with just one out for the top of the order. Diamondbacks' number 2 prospect Tommy Troy struck out and then Jose Fernandez grounded out to end the game.

Hillsboro outhit Tri-City 10-6 in the loss.

Game Four of the series is tomorrow night at Hillsboro Ballpark. The Hops will look to bounce back with Logan Clayton on the bump. First pitch is at 7:05 with the pregame show starting at 6:50 on Rip City Radio 620 and Bally Live.

