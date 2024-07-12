AquaSox Drop Second Straight in Spokane

July 12, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







SPOKANE, WA: The Spokane Indians came from behind scoring twice in the bottom of the eighth inning and hung on to beat the AquaSox, 6-5, before a crowd of 2,923 at Avista Stadium.

With one out in the eighth inning and Spokane trailing 5-4, Everett reliever Juan Burgos (1-5) walked Kyle Karros and Jake Snider back-to-back. Later in the inning with runners at second and third, Juan Guerrero lined a two-run single to right center to give Spokane a 6-5 lead. Spokane right-hander Davis Palermo set the AquaSox down in order in the top of the ninth to record his first save.

In the fourth inning, Josh Hood belted a long home run to dead center field, his 10th of the year, to put the AquaSox up 2-1. In the fifth, Colin Davis was hit by a pitch and went to third on a double to right by Michael Arroyo. RJ Schreck's ground out scored Davis to give the AquaSox a 3-1 lead.

Spokane then went in front 4-3 scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth on back-to-back home runs from Karros and Snider. Snider's home run extended his on-base streak to 25 consecutive games - the longest in the Northwest League this season.

Everett held a 5-4 advantage in the top of the eighth after back-to-back RBI singles from Arroyo and Schreck.

AquaSox starting pitcher Will Schomberg made his second High-A start. He held Spokane in-check early giving up just one run on two hits through five innings. Schomberg wound up going six innings and allowed four runs on four hits. He walked two and struck out two while throwing 79 pitches.

Arroyo and Freuddy Batista had three hits apiece for the AquaSox. Hood finished 2-for-5. Schreck's eighth inning single extended his hitting streak to 12 games.

LOOKING AHEAD: The Frogs return home to the friendly confines of Funko Field on Friday, July 19, for a three-game series against Hillsboro. We will be hosting Coug Night and UW Bothell Alumni Night- both of which will feature limited-edition jersey auctions. Get your tickets and don't miss out!

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.