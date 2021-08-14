Grizzly Bats Too Much for Ports on Friday Night

FRESNO, Ca. - The Fresno Grizzlies collected a season-high 19 hits and scored in every inning but the first and eighth as the Ports fell 14-3 to the first-place Grizzlies on Friday night at Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno.

After the Ports failed to capitalize on a T.J. Schofield-Sam leadoff double in the top of the second, the Grizzlies (59-29) opened the scoring with a single run in the bottom half. Drew Romo reached on a throwing error by Ports' starter Kumar Nambiar and scored with two outs on a double off the top of the wall in left-center field by Trevor Boone to give the Grizzlies an early 1-0 lead.

Fresno added two more in the bottom of the third. Eddy Diaz led off with a single and scored when Julio Carreras hit a fly ball to left center that was just out of the reach of a diving Lawrence Butler for a triple. Zac Veen then followed with a sacrifice fly to score Carreras, making it 3-0.

T.J. Schofield-Sam got the Ports (37-51) on the board with a solo home run to right field in the top of the fourth inning, but Fresno blew the game open with a six run bottom half. Mateo Gil served a single to center to lead off the inning and was driven in by a Joe Aeilts triple to left center. Trevor Boone followed with an RBI single to left field, extending Fresno's lead to 5-1. After a sacrifice bunt moved Boone to second, Diaz lined an RBI single to right field, and scored when Carreras slammed a home run down the left field line to make it 8-1. The Grizzlies added one more when Warming Bernabel followed a Veen double with an RBI single to chase Nambiar and give Fresno a 9-1 advantage.

The Grizzlies scored two more runs in the fifth, one in the sixth and two more in the seventh, while the Ports tallied two runs in the top of the seventh inning when Jose Rivas scored on triple to right center by Robert Puason, who then scored on a Brayan Buelvas groundout.

Butler, Kevin Richards and Schofield-Sam all had multi-hit games for Stockton, with Schofield-Sam coming up a triple shy of the cycle.

Nambiar (1-6) took the loss for the Ports allowing nine runs (eight earned) on ten hits in 3 1/3 innings pitched. Fresno starter Anderson Amarista (4-3) got the win, allowing three runs on eight hits in a season-high seven innings.

The Ports and Grizzlies continue their six game series with game five on Saturday night at Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm.

