Tenth Inning Offense Secures 9-7 Win

San Jose, CA - Corey Rosier tripled home the winning run in the top of the tenth inning of the Modesto Nuts 9-7 win over the San Jose Giants on Friday night at Excite Ballpark.

With the free runner at second to start the tenth inning, Corey Rosier tripled off of Giants (55-33) reliever Juan Sanchez (L, 3-1) to plate the winning run as part of a three-hit day in which Rosier came a home run shy of the cycle. Ty Duvall followed with an RBI single as part of a three-hit day to add some insurance.

Luis Curvelo (S, 6/7) worked a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout to secure the Nuts (45-43) second straight win.

With the game tied, Matthew Willrodt (W, 3-3) worked the eighth and ninth innings without allowing a run. He stranded the winning run in scoring position in the eighth and stranded two runners in the ninth to send the game to extra innings.

The Giants had tied the game on a two-out, two-run single in the sixth inning after the Nuts had opened an early lead.

Brett Rodriguez drove home a run with an RBI single in the second inning before the Nuts posted a six-run third frame.

The Nuts started the third inning with three straight singles that included an RBI knock from Spencer Packard to put the Nuts in front. Colin Davis then crushed a three-run homer before Cesar Izturis Jr. added on with a solo home run in the inning as well.

The Giants started their comeback quickly in the bottom of the third with a pair of home runs. Fabian Pena lifted a solo shot to start the frame before Luis Matos smacked his second home run of the game, a three-run shot to make it a two-run game.

Kelvin Nunez started the game for the Nuts and worked 3.2 innings allowing five runs on four hits with two strikeouts and one walk. Ty Weber worked three innings for the Giants and gave up seven runs on nine hits.

The Nuts go for their third straight win with game four of the six-game set on tap for Friday night at 6:30 pm in San Jose against the Giants.

