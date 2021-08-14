Two Homers Back Carlson in 5-4 Win

San Jose, CA - Sam Carlson's quality start helped the Modesto Nuts to a 5-4 win against the San Jose Giants, their third straight win, at Excite Ballpark on Saturday night.

Trent Tingelstad homered in the second inning to get the scoring started for the Nuts (46-43). Robert Perez Jr. added a two-run blast in the second inning against Giants (55-34) starter Wil Jensen (L, 5-3). Jensen worked five innings allowing three runs on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

Sam Carlson (W, 4-3) turned in his team-best sixth quality start of the season and had some help from three double plays. After striking out the side in the first, he was able to work around a pair of baserunners in the second. In the third inning, with runners on first and third, Brett Rodriguez tracked down a soft line drive and then doubled off the runner at third to help Carlson out of a jam. After an RBI fielder's choice in the fourth, Carlson got a double play from Cesar Izturis Jr. and Noelvi Marte with Izturis making a tough pick and Marte leaping over the baserunner to make a very difficult throw.

In the sixth, Jairo Pomares homered and Abdiel Layer singled home a run. Then, with the bases loaded, the Nuts' first baseman Eric Jones fielded a tough groundball and fired home for a force out before Andy Thomas turned the double play back to first to get Carlson out of the tough spot. Carlson worked six innings allowing nine hits but just three runs with two walks and five strikeouts.

Brayan Perez (S, 1/2) worked the final two innings to secure the victory for the Nuts.

The Nuts go for a series victory against the Giants on Sunday at 5:00pm in the six-game series finale at Excite Ballpark.

