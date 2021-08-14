Friday Fun: Fresno Growers Plant 19 Hits in 14-3 Landslide of Stockton: Grizzlies

Fresno, CA - There was a lot of celebrating going on Friday night from Chukchansi Park. First, the Fresno Grizzlies transformed into the Growers to commemorate the rich agriculture of the Central Valley. Second, the Growers (59-29) overwhelmed the Stockton Ports (37-51) 14-3 after a season-high 19 hits. Third and finally, the crowd in attendance were able to see a fantastic post-game fireworks show.

The Growers offense planted 14 runs on 19 hits and enjoyed a couple of season-highs in different categories. Every Fresno starter notched at least one hit with five batters relishing multi-hit contests. Four different hitters recorded multiple RBI and three batters added two or more runs. Julio Carreras highlighted the affair with three hits and four RBI. He launched a two-run moonshot and laced a pair of triples. His two triples tied a franchise record for most three-baggers hit in a single-game (Alec Keller, Francisco Peguero and Michael Byas). Joe Aeilts also had a monster contest, ending his line a double shy of the cycle. He ripped a solo homer in the fifth and his last at-bat of the evening was caught on a diving play.

Besides Carreras and Aeilts, a handful of other Fresno players had quality games. Eddy Diaz mashed three hits and runs, giving him 11 hits in his last four affairs. Jack Yalowitz came in as a defensive replacement and still had time to clobber a two-run clout to right, his first of the year. Drew Romo extended his hit streak to 19 games after a single. Romo now holds the longest hit streak by any Fresno batter in 2021. Trevor Boone boasted three hits with two going for doubles. He drove in a pair of runs and scored once. Overall, the Growers had season-highs in team hits (19), triples (3), extra-base hits (10), total bases (38), individual at-bats (6, Carreras), doubles (2, Boone), triples (2, Carreras) and total bases (10, Carreras).

The offensive explosion allowed Anderson Amarista (4-3, win) and Will Tribucher to cruise on the bump. Amarista tossed seven innings, tying Breiling Eusebio for the most frames pitched by a Fresno starter in 2021. He struck out four and only issued one walk. Tribucher wrapped up the win with four punchouts over two scoreless innings. Stockton lefty Kumar Nambiar (1-6) suffered the loss after being tagged for nine runs (eight earned) on 10 hits and one walk.

The Ports tallied nine hits with three batters securing multi-hit nights. T.J. Schofield-Sam was a triple shy of the cycle, going 3-for-4. He crushed his seventh longball of the year in the fourth. Lawrence Butler and Kevin Richards each whacked a pair of hits while Robert Puason had a triple in the setback. Both clubs are back in action tomorrow as Fresno becomes the Tacos.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies/Growers (Colorado Rockies)

- SS Julio Carreras (3-6, HR, 2 3B, 4 RBI, 2 R)

- RF Joe Aeilts (3-5, HR, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 R)

- 1B Trevor Boone (3-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI, R)

- 2B Eddy Diaz (3-5, RBI, 3 R, BB)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- 1B T.J. Schofield-Sam (3-4, HR, 2B, RBI, R)

- CF Lawrence Butler and DH Kevin Richards (2 hits each)

- SS Robert Puason (1-3, 3B, RBI, R)

On Deck:

Saturday, August 14 vs. Stockton Ports, Stockton RHP Osvaldo Berrios (3-5, 6.01) vs. Fresno RHP Case Williams (0-0, 5.63), 6:50 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

Zac Veen lengthened his hit streak to 11 games on Friday, tying his professional best streak. Veen went 1-for-2 with a double, RBI, run and walk. He is now 20-for-45 (.444) with three clouts, one triple, four doubles, 10 RBI, 14 runs, five walks and three stolen bases

Fresno mustered four runs in the sixth inning (season-high), the second time they have done so in the series. They have also smashed 51 hits over the four games of the series.

