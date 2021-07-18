Grizzlies Sweep Ports in Twin Bill

STOCKTON, Ca. - The Stockton Ports' losing streak reached seven games after dropping both ends of their double header to the first-place Fresno Grizzlies 16-5 and 3-2 on Saturday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

The Ports' seven game losing streak is their longest of the season, while the Grizzlies have won eight in a row.

In game one, the Grizzlies (44-21) jumped on the Ports with a three run top of the first inning and scored at least two runs in every inning but the seventh. Zac Veen went 3-for-3 and scored four runs and Grant Lavigne drove in four for Fresno.

Ports' right-hander Jake Walkinshaw (4-4) took the loss in game one for Stockton, allowing eight runs on nine hits in 2 1/3 innings pitched. Tanner Propst (2-1) got the win for the Grizzlies with 1 2/3 innings of relief while allowing three runs.

Joshwan Wright (2-run) and Tyler Soderstrom (3-run) each hit home runs for the Ports in a five-run fifth inning.

It was the Ports (25-40) who scored the first run of the second game. Lawrence Butler walked to lead off the bottom of the second inning and stole second when he escaped a run down after being picked off of first base. A Junior Perez ground ball to first moved Butler to third before T.J. Schofield-Sam lined a single over the drawn-in infield to give the Ports a 1-0 lead.

After the Grizzlies scored twice in the third to take a 2-1 lead, the Ports struck back to tie the game in the bottom of the inning on a bases loaded walk drawn by Butler.

Fresno would take the lead for good in the fifth when Ezequiel Tovar hit a pop up on the infield with runners on first and third that was misjudged and resulted in a fielders' choice to make it 3-2 Grizzlies.

Kumar Nambiar (0-4) took the loss for the Ports allowing three runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings, while Grizzlies' starter Andrew DiPiazza (3-0) got the win giving up two runs in five innings despite walking a career-high seven batters.

The Ports will try to salvage the final of this six-game set when they conclude their series with the Grizzlies on Sunday at 6:05 pm. Tickets are still available at stocktonports.com.

