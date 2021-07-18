Grizzlies Sweep Twin Bill against Ports to Extend Win Streak to Season-Long 8 Games

Game 1

The Fresno Grizzlies (43-21) sailed to a 16-5 victory over the Stockton Ports (25-38) in Game 1 of the doubleheader Saturday evening from Banner Island Ballpark. Fresno improved to 22 games over .500, 9-1 on the current road trip and won their seventh straight contest, tying their season-long. Tanner Propst (2-1) was awarded the decision and Jake Walkinshaw (4-4) suffered the defeat.

After winning 18-0 in Thursday's contest, the Grizzlies offense exploded once again, this time for 16 runs. The lineup smacked 14 hits and drew six walks in the triumph. Every Fresno starter notched at least one run with five batters enjoying multi-hits and four separate hitters grabbing multi-RBI games. Zac Veen and Grant Lavigne led the charge, both going deep. It was Veen's third consecutive affair leaving the yard, fourth in the series and eighth overall. The Rockies top prospect concluded Game 1 3-for-3 with that wallop, three RBI, four runs, one walk and one hit-by-pitch. He is now 7-for-7 with a trio of clouts, nine RBI, eight runs, three walks, one hit-by-pitch and one stolen base in his last two games. For Lavigne, the lefty finished his night 2-for-5 with a tater, triple, four RBI and two runs. Both of his hits drove in two runs each and his round tripper was his sixth of the year.

A couple of other Grizzlies relished strong outings besides Veen and Lavigne. Eddy Diaz picked up two hits and scored three times. Colin Simpson reached base three times, waltzing home once. Mateo Gil supplied a pair of hits with a two-RBI double in the fifth. Both Julio Carreras and Jack Yalowitz roped a double with Carreras providing two runs. Trevor Boone brought in a pair of runs as well for Fresno. Sam Weatherly chucked four and one-third innings, fanning five while Juan Mejia struck out three to wrap up the ninth.

Stockton scored all five of their runs in the bottom of the fifth via homer. Joshwan Wright blasted a two-run tank to left field and Tyler Soderstrom yanked a three-run moonshot to left, as well.

Game 2

The Fresno Grizzlies (44-21) clawed past the Stockton Ports (25-40) 3-2 to complete the doubleheader sweep Saturday night from Banner Island Ballpark. Fresno improved to 23 games over .500, 10-1 on the current road trip and won their eighth straight contest, a season-long.

Three Grizzlies arms combined for the two-hit and run masterpiece. Andrew DiPiazza (3-0) hurled five two-run frames, allowing one hit and seven walks while punching out five. Despite receiving the victory, DiPiazza's seven walks tied a franchise record for most walks issued in a single-game (Mike Hauschild, 2018). Gavin Hollowell (hold) and Robinson Hernandez (save) secured the final two innings for Fresno. Hollowell hasn't given up a run since joining the squad while Hernandez produced his sixth save. He has not permitted an earned run over his last nine appearances, spanning 12 and one-third frames.

The Grizzlies lineup scattered six hits with Veen snatching two of them. In the fifth, Veen singled to right to set the all-time California League/Low-A West record for reaching base safely 15 consecutive times. He broke Thad Bosley's record of 14, set with the Salinas Angels in 1976. In the streak, Veen had 10 hits, four walks and one hit-by-pitch. Four of those 10 hits were dingers.

Ezequiel Tovar whacked a double and two RBI, bringing his total to 49 in 2021. Boone mashed a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly by Ronaiker Palma. This was Palma's Fresno debut. Diaz had a hit, run, walk and two swipes in the triumph. The Ports on the other hand plated both their runs from a bases-loaded walk and a T.J. Schofield Sam single. The Grizzlies will look to bring out the brooms tomorrow evening from Banner Island Ballpark.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- LF Zac Veen (5-6, HR, 3 RBI, 5 R, 2 BB, HBP)

- 1B Grant Lavigne (3-7, HR, 3B, 4 RBI, 2 R, HBP)

- 2B Eddy Diaz (3-7, 4 R, 2 BB, 2 SB)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- C/DH Tyler Soderstrom (2-5, HR, 3 RBI, R, 2 BB)

- 3B Joshwan Wright (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R, BB)

- 3B T.J. Schofield-Sam (1-3, RBI)

On Deck:

Sunday, July 18 @ Stockton Ports, Fresno RHP Keegan James (3-0, 2.58) vs. Stockton RHP Osvaldo Berrios (2-4, 5.69), 6:05 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

In Game 1, the Grizzlies scored at least two runs in innings 1-6, including four in the fifth.

Fresno has not lost a road series this year (4 wins, 2 ties) and can complete their third sweep (first away).

