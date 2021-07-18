Quakes Endure Tough Loss on Sunday

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Inland Empire 66ers rallied from a three-run deficit and scored the game's final 11 runs on Sunday, hammering the Quakes by a final of 13-5.

The win for the 66ers snaps Rancho's modest two-game winning streak and gives Inland Empire four of six in the series at LoanMart Field, marking Rancho's first series-loss to a South Division opponent in 2021.

Leading 5-2 in the sixth, the Rancho bullpen started to break down. Aldry Acosta was charged with a run in the sixth and then another in the seventh, as Julian Smith came out of the bullpen and gave up back-to-back two-out, run-scoring hits, allowing the 66ers to tie the game. Smith (3-5) then allowed two hitters to reach in the eighth and was removed in favor of Carlos De Los Santos, who promptly allowed a go-ahead single to D'Shaun Knowles, making it 6-5. Edwin Yon followed with a three-run blast, giving Inland a four-run lead at 9-5.

Rancho loaded the bases in the last of the eighth, but came away empty. Inland Empire seized that momentum and blew the game open by tallying four runs off Elio Serrano in the ninth, putting the game away.

Rancho got home runs from Imanol Vargas (fourth) and Jonny DeLuca (13th), as they built an early 5-2 lead off Inland Empire starter John Swanda.

Carlos Duran got the start on Sunday and worked into the fifth. He was charged with two runs on four hits over 4.1 innings, striking out eight total batters in the no-decision.

Inland Empire reliever Dakota Donovan (2-2) netted the win with 2.1 innings of scoreless relief.

The Quakes (34-31) are now tied atop the division with the 66ers (34-31). Rancho will take Monday off, then head to Visalia on Tuesday for the opening game of a six-game set against the Rawhide. Tuesday's game begins at 6:00pm and will see the Quakes send Gavin Stone (0-1) to the mound against Rawhide right-hander Adrian Del Moral.

After a 12-game road trip, the Quakes return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, August 3rd, taking on the Lake Elsinore Storm. Tuesday the 4th will be a Temblores Tuesday, presented by the Art Laboe Show Live. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.

All games can be heard live with Mike Lindskog, by visiting our website at rcquakes.com and click the Listen Live button. You can also download the iHeart Radio app and find the RC Quakes Radio channel or on the Tune-In Radio app, by searching keyword Quakes. Have Amazon Alexa or a Google Home? You can use voice command to get the Quakes too, by enabling the Alexa and Google Skills for both iHeart Radio and Tune-In Radio.

Low-A West League Stories from July 18, 2021

