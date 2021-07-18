Storm Win Home Series against the Rawhide

Following an 11-6 victory tonight, the Storm collected an elusive series win at home. After three straight games of dominance against the Visalia Rawhide, the team faltered last night and put themselves on a path they have dangerously trekked before. Multiple times this season the Storm have started series strong only to see themselves split come Sunday night.

Tonight, they made sure that this series victory was never in doubt. Starting pitcher, Jesus Lugo, would go 4 innings of scoreless baseball allowing the Storm to collect a 6-0 lead. Brandon Valenzuela was the key offensive weapon as he put together an incredible night. He went 3-5 with 6 RBIs and was just a triple shy of the cycle.

After going up 6 runs, the Storm were essentially able to put this game on ice. They would score just once until the 8th inning while allowing 3 runs in the 5th inning. Luckily, they were able to get 4 more runs of insurance following a Brandon Valenzuela 3-run home run because in the top of the 9th the Rawhide put together a small rally that could have been much worse.

After a.3-run home run of their own, Visalia was able to put another man on base. A 2-out rally was brewing when Danny Oriente of the Rawhide hit, what appeared to be, a line drive directly into the left-center gap. Fortunately, Robert Hassell lll would make an amazing, sliding catch to end the game and stifle the comeback.

The Storm look to win 5 of 6 against the Rawhide tomorrow afternoon in Lake Elsinore for SWAG Sunday.

