Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Connor McDonald
September 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed defenseman Connor McDonald for the 2021-2022 season.
The 25-year-old McDonald played in 5 games with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters in the 2020-2021 season. He had 2 assists and a +3 rating. McDonald played in 19 games with the Indy Fuel over a 2 year stretch, scoring 1 goal and 4 assists.
McDonald played his college hockey at Bowling Green State University. In 4 college seasons he had 7 goals and 25 assists with a +40 rating.
McDonald's ECHL rights were acquired by the Grizzlies on February 20, 2021 in a trade with the Indy Fuel for Diego Cuglietta.
The 2021-2022 season begins on October 22nd, 2021 at Idaho. Home opening weekend at Maverik Center is on October 23 at 7 pm and October 24 at 1:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. The Grizzlies 5 game pack ensures tickets for the 5 biggest Saturday home games of the season starting at just $65.
