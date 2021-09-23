KTB Florida Sports Selects Oak View Group Facilities to Strength Event Booking at Hertz Arena

September 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







Estero, FL. - KTB Florida Sports Arena, LLC, also known as Hertz Arena, today announced a long-term partnership with Oak View Group Facilities to increase bookings at the 7,200-seat multi-purpose sports and entertainment venue. Hertz Arena is home to the Florida Everblades of the ECHL.

Oak View Group Facilities specializes in providing premium content and streamlining venue operations for its clients.

OVG Facilities has a similar booking relationship in the Thompson-Boling Arena on the campus of the University of Tennessee, Chi Health Center in Omaha, NE, Billings, MT, Spokane, WA, and Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY, where the company immediately increased bookings more than 100 percent.

"Oak View Group Facilities is a fantastic partner to help us attract high-quality events to the region," said Scott Bryant, General Manager, of KTB Florida Sports and Hertz Arena. "Oak View Group is an experienced team with extensive resources, contacts, and knowledge of our industry that will help us increase our live event bookings here in Southwest Florida."

"We are excited to partner with the Hertz Arena and the Hoffmann Family of Companies in identifying and securing new exciting live event opportunities for the region," said Peter Luukko, Chairman, OVG Facilities. "Hertz Arena is a fantastic venue, and we look forward to new live entertainment options for the fast growing Southwest Florida area."

Since the arena opened in 1998, Hertz Arena has hosted more than 300 different entertainment events such as the Boston Pops, Cirque du Soleil, Disney On Ice, Harlem Globetrotters, Impractical Jokers, Jeff Dunham, Jim Gaffigan, Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer, Larry the Cable Guy, Professional Bull Riders, Stars on Ice, and WWE wrestling, as well as various professional sporting events to include the Florida Everblades of the ECHL.

The venue has also featured a wide range of headline concerts including Alabama, Alan Jackson, Bad Bunny, Barry Manilow, Bob Seger, Cher, Def Leppard, Elton John, Eric Church, Godsmack, Guns N' Roses, Hank Williams Jr., Hillsong United, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Martina McBride, Miranda Lambert, Newsboys, Shinedown, Steve Miller Band, Sting, Stone Temple Pilots, Toby Keith, Willie Nelson, ZZ Top, and the Zac Brown Band.

The Arena, since it was purchased by David and Jerri Hoffmann in August of 2019, has undergone extensive renovations. Hertz Arena includes 24 Luxury Suites, Breakaway Sports Pub, the Hertz #1 Club, multiple concessions, catering options, meeting space, a pro shop and two adjacent Recreational Rinks.

OVG Facilities is successful in delivering new event content and programming opportunities for its clients. The company is experiencing a 587% growth since 2018, including 10 new accounts in 2020. OVG is currently working on six new arena construction projects, including the Seattle Kraken's Climate Pledge Arena, and the New York Islanders' UBS Arena, both of the National Hockey League; as well as the new arena in Manchester, England Co-op Live the Moody Center on the campus of the University of Texas in Austin, the Coachella Valley Arena in Coachella Valley, CA, and the new 9,500-seat Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA.

Oak View Group Facilities, a division of the Oak View Group, which was founded by Irving Azoff, Tim Leiweke, and supported by Silverlake, specializes in event programming, venue assessments, and security and emergency preparedness. Oak View Group Facilities can also provide full management services for arenas, stadiums, convention centers, and performing arts centers. Oak View Group is the largest developer of sports and entertainment facilities in the world with $5.3 billion of deployed capital across eight projects.

