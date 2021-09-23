Admirals Announce 2021-22 Promotional Schedule

September 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, officially released their promotional schedule for the 2021-22 season on Thursday afternoon. The schedule is highlighted by theme nights and special edition fan giveaways.

There will be a total of 12 promotional nights at Norfolk Scope during the season.

Saturday, October 22, 2021 || Opening Night || vs Reading Royals

The Admirals make their return to the ice after 591 days off of action against the Reading Royals. The first 5,000 fans through the door will receive an Admirals magnet schedule. Before the drop of the puck, there will be tribute to Blake Cullen.

Presented by Blue Ridge Bank

Purchase your tickets for Opening Night.

Friday, November 4, 2021 || Military Appreciation Night || vs Orlando Solar Bears

Players will be wearing the new Admirals specialty military jersey's. The first 1,000 fans will receive a stadium cup. Throughout the game, the Admirals will be honoring active military and veterans. This night will include an exclusive military ticket package. To learn more, CLICK HERE.

Purchase your tickets for November 4th's Military Appreciation Night

Saturday, December 11, 2021 || Teddy Bear Toss || vs Florida Everblades

Before the drop of the puck, there will be Student Leadership Conference courtesy of Mid-Atlantic Christian University, Bring a teddy bear to the game to throw onto the ice after the Admirals score their first goal. The bears will be donated to local children's nonprofits and hospitals. The night will be concluded with a post game skate.

Presented by Mid-Atlantic Christian University

Purchase your tickets for Teddy Bear Toss

Saturday, December 18, 2021 || Pucks & Paws || vs Wheeling Nailers

Bring your furry friend out to Norfolk Scope and watch the Admirals take on the Wheeling Nailers. The special giveaway will be courtesy of Mutts with a Mission. The night will feature a pre-game pet expo open to all fans and will feature local vendors from around the Hampton Roads area.

Presented by Mutts with a Mission

Purchase your tickets for Pucks & Paws

Saturday, January 8, 2022 || Virginia Slices Night || vs Jacksonville Icemen

For one night only, the Admirals will be rebranding and become the Virginia Slices Hockey Team. The special promotion includes limited-edition merchandise, specialty jersey's, a koozie giveaway to the first 2,000 fans and a special ticket package (four tickets + four pizza slices) There will be post-game skate and a live online game-worn jersey auction.

Presented by YNot Italian

Purchase your tickets for Virginia Slices Night

Saturday, January 22, 2022 || Calder Cup 10th Anniversary Night || vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Join us at Norfolk Scope as the Admirals honor the 10-year anniversary of winning the Calder Cup. There will be a specialty jersey and live online auction, plus specialty merchandise. The first 2,000 fans will receive a replica championship banner. The night features a premium ticket package (Gold Level Ticket and Replica Championship Ring) as well as a post game skate.

Presented by Langley Federal Credit Union

Purchase your tickets for Calder Cup 10th Anniversary Night

Saturday, January 29, 2022 || Guns N' Hoses || vs South Carolina Stingrays

Join us for a special pregame event of Police vs Firemen. The event will support and benefit local first responders. There will be a special fan giveaway courtesy of Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy.

Presented by Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy

Purchase your tickets for Guns N' Hoses

Saturday, February 19, 2022 || Pink In The Rink || vs Rapid City Rush

The Admirals host their annual Pink in the Rink Night to help the fight against Breast Cancer. The ice will be turned pink and include a post game skate.

Purchase your tickets for Pink In The Rink

Saturday, March 5, 2022 || Marvel Superhero Night || vs Atlanta Gladiators

The first 1,000 fans will receive a limited-edition Marvel Poster. The Admirals will be wearing specialty jerseys and will have a live online auction, as well as a post game skate.

Purchase your tickets for Marvel Superhero Night

Saturday, March 19, 2022 || St. Hatricks || vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with the Admirals and the ice turns green for the evening.

Presented by One Life Fitness

Purchase your tickets for St. Hatricks

Saturday, April 2, 2022 || Military Appreciation Night || vs Jacksonville Icemen

The first 1,000 fans will receive a special giveaway courtesy of Violent Gentlemen. Throughout the game, the Admirals will be honoring active military and veterans. The game includes a specialty jersey, live online auction, and an exclusive military ticket package.

Presented by Violent Gentlemen Hockey Club

Purchase your tickets for April 2nd's Military Appreciation Night

Saturday, April 16, 2022 || Fan Appreciation Night || vs South Carolina Stingrays

Join us for the final home game of the season as the first 3,000 fans will receive an Admirals Team Post. Special prizes will be included throughout the night and capped off with a post-game skate.

Purchase your tickets for Fan Appreciation Night

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.