Beaver Toyota Named Official Gladiators Non-Luxury Dealership for the 2021-22 Season

DULUTH, Ga. - Atlanta Gladiators President Jerry James announced on Monday that Beaver Toyota of Cumming has been named the Official Non-Luxury Dealership for the Gladiators during the 2021-22 season.

"Just like the Gladiators, Beaver Toyota is an integral part of the Atlanta community," said James. "It's important to us to take part in impactful partnerships locally. Together, we can better connect with our fans and customers."

Beaver Toyota of Cumming is an award-winning automobile dealership that focuses on providing a first-class vehicle service and purchase experience. The dealership opened its doors in 2017. They host a full selection of new Toyota cars, trucks & SUVs. In addition, they feature one of the largest and cleanest used car inventories in the entire Atlanta market.

"As we enter the 2021-22 hockey season, Beaver Toyota is excited to come alongside the Atlanta Gladiators to serve our community," said the general manger for Beaver Toyota Patrick Abad. "The Gladiators have spent the last 18 years in the Atlanta market becoming an organization this community loves. The fact that our visions for community partnerships align so well, we all at Beaver Toyota feel this new relationship will be great not just for us and the Gladiators, but for the community as well."

Beaver Toyota sports a 135,000-square foot showroom complete with a café, charging workstations, community rooms, massage chairs, and a play area for children. An outdoor patio features a seating area, fire pit, and big screen TV. Visit Beaver Toyota's online marketplace at beavertoyotacumming.com.

