Icemen Ink Defenseman Brandon Fortunato for 2021-22

September 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release









Defenseman Brandon Fortunato with the Florida Everblades

(Jacksonville Icemen) Defenseman Brandon Fortunato with the Florida Everblades(Jacksonville Icemen)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Brandon Fortunato.

Fortunato, 25, joins the Icemen after appearing in 13 American Hockey League (AHL) appearances split between the Belleville Senators and Cleveland Monsters last season. During the 2019-20 season, the 5-11, 170-pound blueliner recorded 21 points (2g, 19a) in 48 games played with the Florida Everblades (ECHL).

"Brandon is a smooth, puck-moving defenseman, who will play a major role on our team this year," said Icemen Head Coach Nick Luukko. "Brandon is extremely passionate and hungry to prove himself this season. As a staff, we think he is going to turn a lot of heads this season."

Prior to turning pro, Fortunato played collegiately at Quinnipiac University where he totaled 36 points in two seasons from 2017-2019. The Albertson, New York resident also played two seasons at Boston University (2014-2016) and registered 40 points.

Fortunato joins Ara Nazarian (F), Abbott Girduckis (F), Travis Howe (F), Derek Lodermeier (F), Ben Hawerchuk (F), Christopher Brown (F), Craig Martin (F), Vladislav Mikhalchuk (F), Jacob Friend (D), Croix Evingson (D), Jacob Panetta (D) and Charles Williams (G) as players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2021-22 season.

--

The Icemen's home opener for their 2021-2022 All-Star Season is set for November 6 against the South Carolina Stingrays. Full and partial season packages that include tickets to the 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic are currently available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.