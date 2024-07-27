Grizzlies Roar Back to Tie Series with Their Own Blowout Win

STOCKTON, Calif. - It was a rough night from the get go for the Ports on Friday night, with Fresno jumping on top early on their way to a 16-2 win to even the series at two games apiece, after Stockton thumped in the Grizzlies in the first two games of the series.

Starting pitcher Tzu-Chen Sha got hit hard in the first inning, allowing six runs on six hits - including a two-run home run - along with a sac fly for a 6-0 lead in the first. Nine Grizzlies hitters came to the plate, and nine balls hit that inning by Fresno had exit velocities over 100 miles per hour.

Fresno would score two more times in the second inning on a pair of sac flies to go up 8-0, but Stockton would score their two runs in the bottom of the inning. A one-out walk for Nick Schwartz was followed by Bjay Cooke being hit by a pitch to put a pair of Ports on base.

Elvis Rijo ripped a double inside the first-base bag to score Schwartz and a throwing error from right allowed Cooke to score to make it 8-2. But that's all the offense the Ports would muster against Grizzlies starter Bryan Perez, who would go six innings on the night.

The Grizzlies got two more runs in the fourth and erupted for five more runs in the fifth against reliever Corey Avant. They would score on an RBI groundout, a bases-loaded walk, and two singles to go up 15-2. They would tack on one more run in the ninth against lefty Derek Corro for a 16-2 final.

Game five is also set for a 7:05 first pitch. The Grizzlies will start RHP Jack Mahoney (4-6, 3.41) against the Ports RHP Ryan Brown (2-3, 4.68).

Slugger Cecil Fielder will be at Banner Island Ballpark to sign autographs from innings two through seven after his hitting clinic in the morning. It will be Agriculture Night, and there will be a lunchbox giveaway to the first 1000 fans, presented By SJC Probations Department. The Ports' Peanuts, Christmas Jersey Auction will continue through Monday evening, along with a fireworks night, and a splash for cash night.

