Ferocious Fresno Offense Erupts In 16-2 Landslide Of Stockton

July 27, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Stockton, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (10-18, 48-45) hammered the Stockton Ports (10-18, 36-56) 16-2 Friday night from Banner Island Ballpark. The Grizzlies kept their momentum going from Thursday's comeback win (5-run 9th), recording a season-high 16 runs on 22 hits. Fresno's two-touchdown margin of victory was their largest in a game this year (previously nine runs). The Grizzlies improved to 77-29 all-time against the Ports (16-6 record this season) with a 42-10 all-time record (12-4 this year) at Banner Island Ballpark.

The Grizzlies offense tallied season-highs in runs (16), hits (22), extra-base hits (6), total bases (31), doubles (4) and consecutive games with a homer (4). Every Fresno starter enjoyed a hit with six of the batters collecting two or more hits. Eight of the 10 batters notched at least one run with half of the players in the lineup grabbing multi-run evenings. The bottom seven batters of the order secured at least one RBI while five of them accumulated two or more knocks. The Grizzlies plated a season-high six runs in the first inning and five runs in the fifth frame. Fresno added two runs in the second and fourth innings while yielding one final run in the ninth. The Grizzlies were beaned once, drew one walk and stole three bases. Fresno only left eight runners on base and went 12-for-19 with runners in scoring position.

For the fifth consecutive contest, the Grizzlies scored in the first inning. Fresno had alternated one and two runs in the previous four games, but this time, netted six runs after nine batters came to the dish. The Grizzlies hit for the RBI cycle and mustered a sacrifice fly in the frame. Luis Mendez smoked a single to center, Felix Tena ripped a hustle double to left-center, Caleb Hobson whacked a triple off the wall in left and Ben McCabe powered a two-run shot to left field (2nd of the season). Nick Gile was the recipient of the sacrifice fly. Fresno pushed across two more runs in the top of the second, making it 8-0. Mendez and Jason Hinchman lifted sacrifice flies, giving the Grizzlies three on the night. The Ports plated both of their runs in the bottom of the second from an Elvis Rijo double and Grizzlies miscue.

In the top of the fourth, Fresno extended the advantage to 10-2 after a Mendez double down the left field line and a Tena single to center. The Grizzlies roared home five more runs in the top of the fifth. A Tevin Tucker force out and Hinchman bases-loaded walk expanded the lead to 12-2. Then, Tena snuck a two-RBI single to right and Gile swatted a single to left. Tena and Fresno supplied one final run in the top of the ninth thanks to a single to center.

The offensive explosion was led by Tena, who went 5-for-6 with five RBI. Tena's five hits and five RBI were individual game-highs by a Grizzlies batter this season. Braylen Wimmer also highlighted the contest with a quartet of hits (two doubles) and four runs scored. Wimmer reached base five total times in the win. Mendez logged a trio of hits, RBI and runs in the middle of the lineup. Andy Perez bashed three singles and raced home twice in the leadoff spot. Perez has 10 hits in the current series and has 15 multi-hit games since June 27 (23 games). Hobson and McCabe etched two hits apiece, which included their enormous first-inning knocks. McCabe's two RBI was a career-high. Gile, Hinchman and Tucker pooled together for five RBI.

Despite 16 runs of support, Grizzlies' righty Bryan Perez didn't need it. Perez (4-4, win) was unstoppable over six innings of action. He allowed two runs (one earned), on three hits and two walks while striking out 10. Perez retired 10 straight batters from the second (third out) through the fifth, which included punching out the side in both the fourth and fifth frames. Kannon Handy tossed two hitless and scoreless innings, nipping one batter and fanning three. Jake Madden wrapped up the blowout with a clean ninth. The trio of arms struck out 14 batters.

Ports' starter Tzu-Chen Sha (2-3) was shelled in the loss. Sha gave up 10 runs (earned), on 12 hits and no walks over four frames. He whiffed five hitters in the setback. Corey Avant recorded seven outs, striking out six batters. Avant still permitted five runs (earned) on seven hits and one walk. T.J. Czyz and Derek Corro hurled the final two and two-thirds innings for Stockton. The squads continue their six-game series tomorrow night from Banner Island Ballpark.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RF Felix Tena (5-6, 2B, 5 RBI, R)

- SS Braylen Wimmer (4-5, 2 2B, 4 R, SB)

- RHP Bryan Perez (6.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 10 K)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- 2B Bjay Cooke (1-3, 2B, R, HBP)

- 3B Elvis Rijo (1-4, 2B, RBI)

- RHP T.J. Czyz (0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K)

On Deck:

Saturday, July 27, 2024 at 7:05 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at Stockton Ports

Fresno RHP Jack Mahoney (4-6, 3.41) vs. Stockton RHP Ryan Brown (2-3, 4.68)

On That Fres-Note:

Jason Hinchman recorded the only Fresno walk and hit-by-pitch.

