Quakes Back in the Win Column on Friday

San Bernardino, CA - The Quakes got some terrific pitching and rallied from a one-run deficit to defeat Inland Empire on Friday evening, winning by a score of 5-2 at San Manuel Stadium to remain in first place in the second half standings.

Samuel Munoz had three hits and two RBIs, while Oswaldo Osorio drove in the game-winner, as the Quakes won for the third time in four games over the 66ers.

Rancho pitching was solid on Friday, as starter Luke Fox, Eriq Swan, Pedro Santillan (1-1), Joseilyn Gonzalez and Christian Reubeck limited the 66ers to six hits and one earned run.

Trailing 2-1 in the sixth, Jose Meza tied the game with a two-out single, scoring Cameron Decker to make it 2-2. After a walk to Juan Alonso, Osorio delivered the go-ahead single, bringing in Meza to make it 3-2 against 66ers' reliever Cam Tullar (2-2).

Rancho added insurance runs in the eighth and ninth, as Kendall George and Munoz each had an RBI hit, building a 5-2 advantage.

Ruebeck locked up his fifth save, using a double-play ball to face the minimum in a scoreless ninth.

Rancho (16-12, 46-46) will send Wyatt Crowell (0-0) to the mound on Saturday in game five, as the Quakes look for a series win. Inland will counter with Andre Sanchez (2-5), with first pitch at 6:35pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, July 30, when they host the San Jose Giants for a six-game series. Tuesday will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can visit the website to learn how to score a FREE Club Seat Ticket. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

