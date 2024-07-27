Storm Pitching Staff Keeps Rawhide Scoreless

Tonight's game ended in a flash and it wasn't only due to the post-game fireworks that lit up the night sky.

The Lake Elsinore Storm pitching staff once again proved indomitable tonight. Three pitchers would allow only four hits, strike out eight batters, and keep the Visalia Rawhide scoreless.

Ian Koenig was the night's starter and the first player to throw a pitch tonight. He would get through four innings of work with two hits and three strike outs. His early exit appeared strategic as Johan Moreno would relieve him and then too get through four innings. These two held the Storm's one-run lead for nearly the entire game.

The Lake Elsinore Storm's lone run, and the only run scored tonight, came in the first inning. The first three batters reached base safely for the Lake Elsinore Storm. This allowed Jacob Campbell to come to the plate with the bases loaded and no outs.

His groundout would be the night's winning run. In unlikely fashion, Campbell has now scored the winning runs in back-to-back games. Last night, it came in the final frame and tonight, it came in the very first inning. The Storm would fail to bring the runner at third home and never threaten to score for the rest of the ballgame.

After eight innings had come and gone, Will Varmette would be tasked with ending the evening. He would allow one hit but strike out two other batters to end the evening in a brisk two hours and nine minutes.

The Storm now only need to win one of their next two home games to take the series against the Rawhide. This would be their third consecutive series victory if accomplished.

