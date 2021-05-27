Grizz Fall 5-2 on Thursday in Kansas City
May 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Independence, Missouri - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Utah Grizzlies 5-2 on Thursday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.
Jared VanWormer got Kansas City on the board 2:54 into the contest. Grizz forward Cedric Pare tied the game 16:46 in as he redirected a Cole Fraser shot for his 17th goal of the season. Utah outshot KC 12 to 5 in the first period.
Mavericks took a 3-1 lead early in the 2nd period as Rob Bordson scored his 18th goal of the year. 1 minute 12 seconds later Brodie Reid made it 3-1 KC. 5 minutes into the second period Travis Barron intercepted a KC pass and threw it to Sasha Mutala, who scored his 3rd goal in his 2nd game with Utah. KC led 3-2 after 2 periods.
Boston Leier scored an insurance goal for the Mavericks 14:39 into the third period. Willie Corrin added an empty net goal with 2:14 left in regulation. Corrin and Reid each had 1 goal and 1 assist in the game.
Neither team had a power play in the game. Utah's Cole Fraser and KC's Lane Scheidl each had a matching unsportsmanlike conduct penalty 5:27 into the third period, forcing a 4 on 4 for 2 minutes. Utah outshot Kansas City 26 to 21.
Utah is now 10-2 over the last 12 games and has outscored opponents 41 to 23. There's 3 different scenarios where Utah can clinch a playoff spot on Friday.
1. Utah wins in regulation.
2. Utah loses in overtime/shootout and Rapid City loses.
3. Utah wins and Rapid City wins in overtime/shootout.
The series continues on Friday night at 6:05 pm. Next homestand for Utah will be on June 2, 4-5 vs Fort Wayne. Face-off all 3 nights is at 7:10 pm. Saturday, June 5th is TMNT night where the Grizz are wearing specialty jersey's. Fan Appreciation Weekend is on June 4-5. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars
1. Brodie Reid (KC) - 1 goal, 1 assist.
2. Boston Leier (KC) - 1 goal.
3. Andrew Shortridge (KC) - 24 of 26.
