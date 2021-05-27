ECHL Transactions - May 27
May 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, May 27, 2021:
Kansas City:
Add Noah Delmas, D activated from reserve
Add Connor Doherty, D activated from reserve
Add Brodie Reid, F activated from reserve
Delete Darik Angeli, F placed on reserve
Delete Matt Ginn, G placed on reserve
Delete Corbin Baldwin, D placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Pat Cannone, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Parker Gahagen, G activated from reserve
Delete Garrett Metcalf, G placed on reserve
Delete Alex Lepkowski, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/24)
