ECHL Transactions - May 27

May 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, May 27, 2021:

Kansas City:

Add Noah Delmas, D activated from reserve

Add Connor Doherty, D activated from reserve

Add Brodie Reid, F activated from reserve

Delete Darik Angeli, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Ginn, G placed on reserve

Delete Corbin Baldwin, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Pat Cannone, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Parker Gahagen, G activated from reserve

Delete Garrett Metcalf, G placed on reserve

Delete Alex Lepkowski, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/24)

