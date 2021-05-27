Rabbits Weekly

May 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release









Shawn Cameron of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits scores against the Wheeling Nailers

(Greenville Swamp Rabbits) Shawn Cameron of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits scores against the Wheeling Nailers(Greenville Swamp Rabbits)

Last weekend, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits grabbed two out of three games against the Wheeling Nailers at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. On Friday, Greenville's special teams went a perfect 2-for-2 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill en route to a 5-2 victory. Matt Bradley scored twice and earned First Star honors. One night later, Shawn Cameron provided overtime heroics to lift Greenville to a 4-3 victory and six-game winning streak.

PLAY OF THE WEEK

On Wednesday night, Anthony Wyse scored his first professional goal to bring Greenville even in the third period against South Carolina.

WHAT'S ON TAP?

The Swamp Rabbits salute to service night, featuring custom Captain America jerseys, in-game recognitions and military paraphernalia on the concourse. All kids in attendance will receive a free comic book courtesy of Borderlands Comics, available on the concourse.

We will honor the best fans in the ECHL on Saturday, May 29! Arrive early and receive a team poster courtesy of Greenville Print Solutions. Stay tuned post game for a LIVE jersey auction in sections 107, 108 and 109.

RABBITS IN THE COMMUNITY

On Thursday, Swamp Rabbit players Jake Massie (L) and Matt Wedman (R) assisted Meals on Wheels in the delivery of boxed food items. Meals on Wheels is part of the Fluor Corpration's #FluorCares initiative.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.