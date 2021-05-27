Mavericks Weekend Preview vs Utah Grizzlies
May 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks face off against the Utah Grizzlies tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Mavericks and Grizzlies face off again on Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena and on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena.
Team Records
KC: 27-29-8-2, 64 points
UTA: 33-22-5-6, 77 points
Team Leaders
KC: Brodie Reid - 54 points (22g, 32a)
UTA: Matthew Boucher - 49 points (23g, 26a)
Series History
The Mavericks are 4-4-0-0 against the Utah Grizzlies this season. Forward Brodie Reid leads the Mavericks against the Grizzlies with 12 points on eight goals and four assists.
OT Winner
Forward Giorgio Estephan scored the game winning goal in overtime on Monday against the Tulsa Oilers. In 34 games for the Mavericks, Estephan has 37 points on 11 goals and 26 assists.
Point Streaks
Forwards Rob Bordson, Giorgio Estephan, and Nick Pastujov are on point streaks. In four games, Bordson has four points on one goal and three assists. In two games, Estephan has four points on three goals and one assist. In two games, Pastujov has two points on two assists.
Upcoming Promotional Nights
May 28 - First Watch 4-Pack Night
May 29 - Marvel Super Hero Night and Tailgate Saturday
June 4 - First Watch 4-Pack Night
June 5 - Fan Appreciation and Tailgate Saturday
Follow the Mavs
Stay current on all things Mavericks by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app powered by Ravenii in the App Store or Google Play. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 27, 2021
- Mavericks Weekend Preview vs Utah Grizzlies - Kansas City Mavericks
- Rabbits Weekly - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Transactions - May 27 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Preview: Regulation Win Will Clinch Playoff Spot for Utah - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Mavericks Weekend Preview vs Utah Grizzlies
- Mavericks Win in Overtime, 4-3
- Mavericks Game Preview at Tulsa Oilers
- Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity and the Kansas City Mavericks Break Ground on New Veteran Home Build in Blue Springs, Missouri
- KC Mavericks Announce No Seating Restrictions for Final 5 Games of Season