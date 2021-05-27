Mavericks Weekend Preview vs Utah Grizzlies

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks face off against the Utah Grizzlies tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Mavericks and Grizzlies face off again on Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena and on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Team Records

KC: 27-29-8-2, 64 points

UTA: 33-22-5-6, 77 points

Team Leaders

KC: Brodie Reid - 54 points (22g, 32a)

UTA: Matthew Boucher - 49 points (23g, 26a)

Series History

The Mavericks are 4-4-0-0 against the Utah Grizzlies this season. Forward Brodie Reid leads the Mavericks against the Grizzlies with 12 points on eight goals and four assists.

OT Winner

Forward Giorgio Estephan scored the game winning goal in overtime on Monday against the Tulsa Oilers. In 34 games for the Mavericks, Estephan has 37 points on 11 goals and 26 assists.

Point Streaks

Forwards Rob Bordson, Giorgio Estephan, and Nick Pastujov are on point streaks. In four games, Bordson has four points on one goal and three assists. In two games, Estephan has four points on three goals and one assist. In two games, Pastujov has two points on two assists.

Upcoming Promotional Nights

May 28 - First Watch 4-Pack Night

May 29 - Marvel Super Hero Night and Tailgate Saturday

June 4 - First Watch 4-Pack Night

June 5 - Fan Appreciation and Tailgate Saturday

