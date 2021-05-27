Mavericks Take Down Utah Thursday Night

Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Utah Grizzlies 5-2 Thursday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. Jared VanWormer, Rob Bordson, Brodie Reid, Boston Leier, and Willie Corrin netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Friday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Utah Grizzlies at Cable Dahmer Arena.

First Period

Kansas City goal: Jared VanWormer (15) at 2:54. Assisted by Lane Scheidl.

Utah goal: Cedric Pare (17) at 16:46. Assisted by Cole Fraser and Charlie Gerard.

Shots: KC 5, UTA 12

Second Period

Kansas City goal: Rob Bordson (18) at 2:14. Assisted by Marcus Crawford and Brodie Reid.

Kansas City goal: Brodie Reid (23) at 3:26. Assisted by Giorgio Estephan.

Utah goal: Sasha Mutala (3) at 5:11. Assisted by Travis Barron.

Shots: KC 9, UTA 8

Third Period

Kansas City goal: Boston Leier (6) at 14:39. Assisted by Willie Corrin and Greg Moro.

Kansas City goal: Willie Corrin (11) at 17:46.

Shots: KC 7, UTA 6

Notes and Streaks

Rob Bordson, Giorgio Estephan, Lane Scheidl, and Willie Corrin have points in consecutive games.

Willie Corrin registered a multi-point game on one goal and one assist.

Brodie Reid registered a multi-point game on one goal and one assist.

