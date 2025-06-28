Greenville Triumph SC vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights
June 28, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Greenville Triumph SC YouTube Video
Greenville Triumph SC defeats higher-division opponent for third time in club history, shuts out Group 6 opponent Miami FC, 2-0, in USL Jägermeister Cup contest at Paladin Stadium, as Rodrigo Robles, Carlos Anguiano score in the second half.
