Greenville Triumph SC vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights

June 28, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC YouTube Video







Greenville Triumph SC defeats higher-division opponent for third time in club history, shuts out Group 6 opponent Miami FC, 2-0, in USL Jägermeister Cup contest at Paladin Stadium, as Rodrigo Robles, Carlos Anguiano score in the second half.

