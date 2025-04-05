Greenville Triumph SC vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights

April 5, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC YouTube Video







Leo Castro scored the lone goal of the match in the 86th minute to earn Greenville Triumph SC a 1-0 win over the Charlotte Independence at Paladin Stadium, ending the visitor's unbeaten start to the season.

