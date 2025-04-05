Greenville Triumph SC vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights
April 5, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Greenville Triumph SC YouTube Video
Leo Castro scored the lone goal of the match in the 86th minute to earn Greenville Triumph SC a 1-0 win over the Charlotte Independence at Paladin Stadium, ending the visitor's unbeaten start to the season.
Check out the Greenville Triumph SC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from April 5, 2025
- Forward Madison FC and Uw-Madison Draw in Annual Battle for Madison - Forward Madison FC
- Triumph Debut Unity Kits And Snap Losing Streak With 1-0 Win Over Charlotte - Greenville Triumph SC
- Late Goal Sinks Jacks Against Greenville Triumph - Charlotte Independence
- Match Forecast: Tormenta FC at Chattanooga Red Wolves - South Georgia Tormenta FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Triumph SC Stories
- Triumph Debut Unity Kits And Snap Losing Streak With 1-0 Win Over Charlotte
- Triumph Unveils Unity Park-Inspired Secondary Kit
- Knoxville Knocks Greenville out of Open Cup
- Kamden, Make-A-Wish Star in Triumph's Home Match Against Spokane
- Triumph Survives PK Shootout to Advance in U.S. Open Cup