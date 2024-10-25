Greensboro Swarm Announce New Community Partnership

The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, today announced that the team has signed a new partnership with Dana Safety Supply, a police supply equipment distributor and uplifter. This partnership includes the opportunity to benefit local law enforcement with a season-long Boards for Badges campaign.

"We are excited to partner with Dana Safety Supply, as this partnership exemplifies the importance of teamwork, community engagement and the opportunity in continuing our efforts in supporting the needs of our community" said Swarm Team President Steve Swetoha."

Through the Boards for Badges campaign, two dollars will be donated to local law enforcement organizations for each rebound collected by a Swarm player at home this season. In addition, a basketball will be placed inside vehicles produced by Dana Safety Supply, symbolizing the values of teamwork and community engagement. Local police officers will distribute these basketballs to neighborhoods, promoting the positive impact law enforcement can have on the community.

"We are thrilled and honored to sponsor the Greensboro Swarm this year, while also proudly supporting our local law enforcement agencies through the Boards for Badges promotion," said Dana Safety Supply Regional General Manager James Panter. "Partnering with organizations that make a real difference in the community is at the heart of what we do, and we're excited to contribute to initiatives that not only bring people together but also provide meaningful support to those who serve our communities."

