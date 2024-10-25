Birmingham Squadron to Hold Preseason Youth Clinic at 205 Hoops

October 25, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, are set to host a preseason youth clinic led by head coach T.J. Saint, his staff and Squadron players at 205 Hoops, the team announced today. The clinic will take place on Friday, Nov. 1 from 6-7:30 p.m.

The clinic is free and open only to the first 75 students from 3 RD -7 TH grade who register for the event. Participants can register for the preseason youth clinic here.

"Our coaching staff is ready to teach the next generation of Birmingham ballers at our annual clinic," said head coach T.J. Saint. "Our players will also get to show off their coaching skills as we put the kids through the same drills we use with our own Squadron team."

"We are excited to host the Birmingham Squadron's annual preseason youth clinic and welcome the players and coaching staff to 205 Hoops," said Charles Newton of 205 Hoops. "The Squadron are an important part of our basketball community in Birmingham and this is a fantastic way to kick off the team's fourth season in the Magic City."

205 Hoops is located at 798 Montclair Road in Birmingham. Parking is on-site.

For more information about this event, the Birmingham Squadron, visit BirminghamSquadron.com or follow the team on social media.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from October 25, 2024

Birmingham Squadron to Hold Preseason Youth Clinic at 205 Hoops - Birmingham Squadron

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.