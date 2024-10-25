Memphis Hustle Announce 10 Days Till Tip-Off Events Across the Mid-South

October 25, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle, the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, will celebrate 10 Days till Tip-Off of the 2024-25 season with various events across the Mid-South. The celebration will begin with Media Day on Friday, Nov. 1, and culminate with the home opener vs. the Mexico City Capitanes on Monday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. at Landers Center.

The full list of events for 10 Days till Tip-Off can be seen below:

Date/Time

Event/Location

Details

Friday, Nov. 1

Memphis Hustle Media Day (Blues Room on FedExForum Plaza Level)

Head Coach T.C. Swirsky and select players will be available to the media. This is not a public event. Media should RSVP to babraham@grizzlies.com.

Saturday, Nov. 2

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live (FedExForum)

Hustle Crew will be on-site sharing swag, tickets and information about the season.

Sunday, Nov. 3

Memphis Japan Festival (750 Cherry Rd., Memphis, TN 38117)

Hustle Crew will be on-site sharing swag, tickets and information about the season.

Monday, Nov. 4

Mid-South Food Bank

The Hustle team and crew will be on-site volunteering at the food bank.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

You Vote You Win (Hustle Social Media Channels)

In honor of Election Day, fans can share that they voted on social media for the chance to win tickets and swag.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Grizzlies vs. Lakers (FedExForum)

Hustle Crew will be on-site sharing swag, tickets and information about the season.

Thursday, Nov. 7

12th Annual Veteran's Appreciation Breakfast and Program

Hustle Crew will be on-site sharing swag, tickets and information about the season.

Friday, Nov. 8

Social Media Giveaway Day (Hustle Social Media Channels)

Fans will have the opportunity to win exclusive Hustle giveaways on various social media channels.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Youth Clinic (Landers Center)

The Memphis Hustle is partnering with Junior Grizzlies to host a free youth basketball clinic, presented by Wilson.

Sunday, Nov. 10

Surprise & Delight

Hustle Crew will surprise fans across the Mid-South with tickets, swag and treats.

Monday, Nov. 11

Hustle Opening Night (Landers Center)

The Hustle tip-off their season at 7 p.m. against the Mexico City Capitanes. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a Memphis Hustle tour t-shirt.

Single game tickets for all regular season Hustle games are on sale now. Tickets start at just $15 and are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com/Memphis-Hustle-Tickets or by calling (901) 888-HOOP. Additionally, all-inclusive floor seats and tables are still available for purchase, and the Hustle are accepting $50 deposits for groups of 10-or-more.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from October 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.