Stockton Kings Announce Coaching Staff for 2024-25 Season

October 25, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Today, the Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced additions to the Stockton coaching staff ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Dane Johnson will serve as associate head coach. Johnson arrives in Stockton after spending the past seven seasons with the South Bay Lakers. Johnson began as a coaching associate in 2016 before being named an assistant coach in 2017. During his time in LA, Johnson served as an assistant coach for the 2017 Lakers Summer League team that won the NBA Summer League championship in Las Vegas. He was named the associate head coach for the 2022-23 season before being promoted to head coach last year.

Sidney Dobner begins her seventh season as an assistant coach in the Association. Dobner spent the past six seasons between the NBA and the G League with the Milwaukee Bucks organization, most recently serving as an assistant coach with the Milwaukee Bucks for the 2023-24 season, making her the first female coach in franchise history. In 2018, Dobner began as a coaching/video associate with Milwaukee's G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd. Dobner was promoted to video assistant and player development coach for the 2020-21 season with the Bucks, helping the franchise win its first NBA Championship in 50 years.

Dru Anthrop enters his first season as an assistant coach in the G League, after spending 10 seasons in the NBA across four teams: Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, Orlando Magic, and the Indiana Pacers. Anthrop began his career in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers as a film coordinating intern (2013-15). With the Orlando Magic he served as a special assistant to the head coach, player development coach, and assistant video coordinator from 2016 to 2018. For the 2018-19 season, he served as the assistant video coordinator and player development coach with the Memphis Grizzlies. Anthrop spent four seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers as a head video coordinator and player development coach from 2019 to 2023, helping the team to win the 2020 NBA championship. He was also an assistant coach/offensive coordinator for the Lakers Summer League teams in 2021 and 2022. Last season, he served as an assistant coach with the Phoenix Suns, alongside Stockton Kings head coach, Quinton Crawford.

Tayyab Zahid returns to Stockton for his second season as a coaching associate with the Kings. Last season, Zahid helped the 2023-24 Stockton Kings coaching staff achieve the best regular season record in the G League (23-10). Before joining Stockton, Zahid attended the University of Alabama as a men's basketball graduate assistant for two seasons (2021-23).

