GREENSBORO GRASSHOPPERS MEDIA ADVISORY - Cone Health Hits Home Run with Greensboro Grasshoppers Partnership

February 27, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







Greensboro - Cone Health is now the exclusive health care partner of the Greensboro Grasshoppers. Details of the 10-year partnership with the Class A farm team are not being disclosed.

Cone Health President and CEO Dr. Mary Jo Cagle says, "Joining the Grasshoppers provides another venue for us to bring our commitment to health and wellness to the community. This partnership is a win-win for both organizations and especially for all of us who enjoy the exciting and family-friendly atmosphere at the ballpark."

As part of the deal, Cone Health will sponsor the Saturday night fireworks shows and Family Funday Sunday games, staff the First-Aid Station at the ballpark, and provide access to its nationally leading orthopedic care to Grasshopper players and staff. Cone Health also receives naming rights to the popular Left Field Hill and Terrace, as well as other areas of First National Bank Field.

Andy Sandler, the new owner of the Greensboro Grasshoppers, added, "We are delighted to partner with Cone Health, a leader in health care and a pillar of the Greensboro community. We look forward to working together to provide a safe, fun and healthy environment for our players, staff and fans."

The Greensboro Grasshoppers kick off their 2024 season on Friday, April 5, at First National Bank Field. Tickets are available online, in person or over the phone by calling (336) 268-2255.

At Cone Health, we focus on the health and well-being of every community we serve. We do this through five hospitals, five ambulatory care centers, three outpatient surgery centers, eight urgent care centers and more than 150 physician practices. These include primary and specialty care through Cone Health Medical Group and Triad HealthCare Network. We provide Medicare Advantage insurance through HealthTeam Advantage.

Cone Health is ranked No. 1 in the Greensboro/Winston-Salem metro by U.S. News & World Report. Business North Carolina has listed our flagship hospital, The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, as the top hospital in the state in three of the past five years. HealthTeam Advantage has been awarded 5 stars for two years in a row by Medicare.gov. Cone Health is a Forbes 2023 Best Employer for Diversity. Triad HealthCare Network was ranked No. 1 in the nation for health care quality among participants in the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Next Generation ACO Model.

Cone Health is a leader in value-based care. But our biggest assets are our 13,000 team members. Our continuing investment in them ensures nationally recognized health care excellence coupled with a caring, compassionate experience second to none.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from February 27, 2024

GREENSBORO GRASSHOPPERS MEDIA ADVISORY - Cone Health Hits Home Run with Greensboro Grasshoppers Partnership - Greensboro Grasshoppers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.