Crawdads to Stream Games Via MiLB.TV & Bally Live

February 27, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hickory Crawdads News Release







Hickory, NC - The Crawdads are excited to announce that they will be joining MiLB.TV in 2024 and will offer live game broadcasts of all 66 home games to subscribers.

The team is partnering with Pixellot to provide a fully automated video broadcast that utilizes artificial intelligence and multiple camera angles to pan and cut to the action.

All MLB.TV subscribers will have access to Minor League Baseball included as part of their subscription, meaning fans can follow the Rangers and Crawdads with the same plan. MiLB.TV only packages are also available and allow fans to watch MiLB broadcasts around the country. The Crawdads' broadcasts are also available for free in the Bally Live app.

Brian Rushing will be the new voice for the 'Dads. His call will be available as audio only via StreamGuys and will be paired with the TV broadcast.

For the better part of two decades, Rushing's voice has resonated throughout the Carolinas as both a public address announcer and a broadcaster.

Currently, the Voice of Allegacy Stadium for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons football team, Rushing also serves as the PA voice for the Winthrop Eagles of the Big South Conference.

His broadcast duties keep him busy throughout the year, serving as the lead play-by-play personality for Winthrop's volleyball, basketball, and softball teams. He is the lead broadcaster for the Upstate Spartans softball team and will handle the announcer role throughout the 2024 Big South Conference Softball tournament in Rock Hill, SC.

No stranger to baseball, Rushing spent the 2022 season as the Director of Broadcasting for the Atlantic League's Gastonia Honey Hunters, covering the club's record-breaking season that saw the team win the South Division title for the first time in franchise history.

A Gaston County native, Rushing is currently a co-host for the Rush Hour Morning Show with Corky and B-Rush on WGNC, AM1450 and 101.1FM, in Gastonia.

All home games will have an audio and video broadcast in 2024. Rushing will also travel to select road games for audio only coverage.

