Hot Rods Go Cashless, Extend Netting for 2024 Season

February 27, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Hot Rods, High-A Affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, prepare for changes for the upcoming 2024 season. A majority of Bowling Green Ballpark will become cashless starting March 15. Fan safety will also receive changes, extending the protective netting on each side of the field to the foul poles.

The move to cashless inside Bowling Green Ballpark includes all transactions such as tickets, food and beverage, and merchandise. The only area of the ballpark still accepting cash is the kids play area, which will also start accepting cards. Bowling Green Ballpark will accept Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and American Express.

"The decision to go cashless stems from two reasons. First, nearly all but one of Major League Baseball stadiums and a majority of professional sports, as well as entertainment venues across the country, have gone in this direction," said Wolz. "Secondly our goal is to help lines move faster, increase safety and convenience for fans, allowing them to enjoy the main reason they came to the ballpark."

All special events hosted at Bowling Green Ballpark will also become cashless.

Along with going cashless, the Hot Rods will also have changes to fan safety for the upcoming season. Major League Baseball announced in December of 2022 that all Minor League ballparks are required to extend their systems "down the line." This requirement will make each MiLB ballpark extend their netting from foul pole to foul pole by the 2025 season, ensuring fan safety stadium wide.

"The requirement is to have it by 2025, but our goal is always to be at the forefront of requirements for the MLB," said Kyle Wolz, Hot Rods General Manager and COO. "Extending our current netting system well beyond the end of each dugout will make the ballpark a safer place for families, kids, and fans to enjoy a game."

The Hot Rods are dedicated to fan safety, but also want to continue to help interaction between players and spectators with the new requirements. "We will have two areas that will have the capability to raise the nets during pre and post-game. Located in sections 103 and 117, a portion of the net will be able to be raised so that fans can still interact with players," said Wolz.

With the season approaching, there are a few important dates to put on your calendar to keep up with the Hot Rods in 2024:

March 16 - Hot Rods Fan Fest (9:00 am - 11:00 am): Season ticket pick-up, individual tickets on-sale, new merchandise, samples of new concessions items, and one FREE TV giveaway courtesy of McGowan Audio Video.

March 30 - Easterfest Presented by Franklin Bank and Trust and WBKO (10:00 am - 12:00 PM): Free public event.

April 5 - Opening Day (6:35 pm): Hot Rods take on the Hudson Valley Renegades at Bowling Green Ballpark to open the 2024 MiLB season.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from February 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.