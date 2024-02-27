Dash Announce First Theme Night Rebrand of the 2024 Season

It's time to #PrepareforBeetle! On Friday, August 9, 2024, the Winston-Salem Dash will become the Winston-Salem Tobacco Beetles, revamping their name and look for one game as a tribute to the tobacco beetle and the agriculture industry's presence in Winston-Salem and throughout North Carolina. This salute to North Carolina is presented by Ray's Pest Control and Wildlife Removal.

The Tobacco Beetles will take the field against the Greenville Drive at 7:00 pm and will sport a brand-new look. The jerseys feature a black and grey art-deco diamond pattern with "Winston-Salem" across the chest in a copper script. The left sleeve features a patch of the Tobacco Beetles logo, which also serves as the centerpiece on the black on-field cap. The logo features a mischievous, newsboy cap-wearing tobacco beetle driving a Model-T car.

Fans will have the opportunity to be shuttled to Truist Stadium in the Dash's custom Tobacco Beetles Model T, modeled after the Tobacco Beetles logo, which will later serve as a photo opportunity on the concourse. Other activities throughout the game include a leaf-looping contest, a black-and-white photo booth, and live music from Red Umber Band pre-game.

Fans can purchase the complete Tobacco Beetles Collection, including on-field caps, logo t-shirts, and a long-sleeve crewneck, online or at Truist Stadium all season long. Visit the online team store here to shop the exclusive items.

Fans also have the option to choose from one of three specialty ticket packages that include merchandise:

$55 | Tips Package - includes a baseline ticket, a New Era adjustable Tobacco Beetles cap and Tobacco Beetles logo T-shirt

$35 | Cutters Package- includes a baseline ticket and a New Era adjustable Tobacco Beetles cap

$35 | Leafs Package- includes a baseline ticket and Tobacco Beetles logo T-shirt

Postgame fireworks round out the evening, followed by a collectible Tobacco Beetles-branded matchbook exit giveaway for fans 18 years and older.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the South Atlantic League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

