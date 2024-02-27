BlueClaws to Host Reading in Charity Exhibition Game on April 3rd at ShoreTown Ballpark

South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Two Phillies affiliates will square off at ShoreTown Ballpark when the High-A BlueClaws meet the Double-A Reading Fightin' Phils on April 3rd at 5:00 pm.

Anyone that purchases a ticket to the exhibition game on April 3rd will also receive a complimentary ticket to Opening Night at the Jersey Shore, presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk, on April 5th.

Tickets are now on sale and just $5. Proceeds from ticket sales to the exhibition game will benefit BlueClaws Charities and their annual grant program. In 2023, BlueClaws Charities handed out grants to 43 local 501c3 organizations. Click here to see a full list of 2023 grant recipients.

"This is going to be a fun day at the ballpark where our fans can see numerous future Phillies, get a first look at the 2024 BlueClaws, and see some players that helped the BlueClaws reach the postseason last year, all while raising money for a great cause," said Jim McNamara, BlueClaws Charities Executive Director.

"Plus, an exhibition game ticket and an Opening Night ticket all for just $5 and helping a great cause? You can't beat that!"

Gates for the exhibition game will open at 4:30 pm and all seating is general admission.

BlueClaws Season Ticket Holders, Half-Season Ticket Holders, Partial Plan Holders, Mini Plan Holders, Silver Sluggers members, Thirsty Thursday Club members, Summer Saturday Club members and Corporate Partners will receive a complimentary ticket to the game. This ticket will appear in their online TicketReturn accounts before the game.

Rosters for each team will be announced in the days leading up to the exhibition game.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. The BlueClaws have drawn over 8-million fans to ShoreTown Ballpark since their 2001 inception.

