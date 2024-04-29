Greensboro Fell to Greenville, 6-5 in Game 5 of Its Away Series

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Greenville Drive, 6-5 on Saturday, April 27. Greenville outhit Greensboro 10-9 as the Drive had one mishap to the Grasshoppers two.

Leading at the dish for the Grasshoppers was outfielder Sammy Siani as he went 2-5 with an RBI and one run scored. Following close behind was infielder Mitch Jebb as he went 2-3 with one free base and one run scored. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Jack Brannigan, Charles McAdoo, Hudson Head, Geovanny Planchart, and Luke Brown.

Infielder Tyler Miller led the Drive offense going 3-4 with a home run, one RBI, and one run scored. Following behind was infielder Cutter Coffey as he went 2-5 with a home run, one RBI, and two runs scored. Hits for Greenville were also recorded by Kristian Campbell, Ronald Rosario, Luis Ravelo, Juan Chacon, and Caden Rose.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Wilber Dotel as he tallied six strikeouts and gave up five hits, two earned runs, and one free base on five innings of work. Julian Bosnic took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 0-1 on the season.

Starting on the mound for the drive was righthanded pitcher Luis Perales as he recorded seven strikeouts and gave up three hits, one run, and one free base on four innings of work. Dalton Rogers recorded the win for the Drive and improved to 1-1 on the season.

