Grasshoppers Defeat the Drive, 4-1 to Split Its Series

April 29, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Greenville Drive, 4-1 on Sunday, April 24, to split the series. The Grasshoppers improved to 12-8 while the Drive fell to 7-14. Greensboro outhit Greenville 7-5 as both teams had one mishap.

Infielder Jack Brannigan led the Grasshoppers' offense going 1-4 with a home run, one RBI, and two runs scored. Infielder Termarr Johnson also recorded his first home run of the season while he went 1-5. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Josiah Sightler, Hudson Head, Shawn Ross, Luke Brown, and Maikol Escotto.

Leading at the plate for the Drive was outfielder Allan Castro as he went 2-4. Hits for Greenville were also recorded by Ahbram Liendo, Tyler Miller, and Miguel Ugueto.

Starting on the rubber for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Alessandro Ercolani as he tallied five strikeouts and gave up two hits and two free bases on 2.1 innings of work. Drake Fellows recorded the win for the Grasshoppers for his first of the season. Darvin Garcia (1) and Emmanual Chapman (2) each tallied a hold while Jaden Woods recorded his first save.

Starting on the mound for Greenville was righthanded pitcher David Sandlin as he recorded five strikeouts and gave up four hits, two runs, and one free base on four innings of work. Sandlin took the loss for the Drive and fell to 0-2 on the season.

The Grasshoppers are back in action at home against the Winston-Salem Dash on Tuesday, April 30, at 6:00 p.m. for Two Dog Tuesday. To purchase tickets to any Greensboro Grasshoppers game, visit www.gsohoppers.com or call our front office at (336) 268-2255.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.