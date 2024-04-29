Drive for Excellence Celebration Is Tuesday, May 7th

The Drive's annual "Drive for Excellence" presented by Furman University event, in partnership with Greenville County Schools, will take place on Tuesday, May 7th. This is the 7th year of this program, celebrating our Student-Athletes from across the Greenville County High Schools for their in-the-classroom achievements.

When the Drive for Excellence program first began in 2017, 111 teams across Greenville County High Schools were recognized for having a 4.0 or higher GPA. This year we will celebrate 175 teams, and the overall cumulative GPA amongst our student-athletes across the 15 high schools is 4.10!

All student-athletes from the qualifying teams will receive a complimentary ticket for the Drive's game versus the Hickory Crawdads. On May 7th, all student-athletes can pick-up their complimentary tickets at the Field Street Gate - first base side of the ballpark. Additional tickets can be purchased by family and friends, for only $9,. Ticket purchasers will receive E-tickets, and will also be able to sit anywhere they wish in sections 116-120.

The celebration will begin at 5:30 PM in the 500 Club at Fluor Field, with a pre-game reception including complimentary snacks and drinks for all student-athletes, coaches, and parents. The Drive are also very excited to announce that this year's guest speaker addressing the student-athletes will be Eddie Romero, Executive Vice President and Assistant General Manager of the Boston Red Sox.

Eddie is in his 19th year with the Boston Red Sox organization, assisting in all areas of baseball operations with an emphasis in overseeing the club's international scouting and player development efforts. During his tenure, he has played a significant role in the signings of Red Sox international players and prospects including Rafael Devers, Manual Margot, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Brayan Bello. Eddie's educational background includes a bachelor's degree in sports management and a juris doctor degree, both from the University of Florida.

Congratulations again to all of our student-athletes, and look forward to seeing you at Fluor Field on Tuesday, May 7th!

