Blue Rocks vs. Renegades: The Hometown Heroes against the Road Warriors

April 29, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

While the weather wasn't hot this April, the Wilmington Blue Rocks were. This month, the team went 13-8 and now holds the top spot in the South Atlantic League. They look to keep this winning pattern rolling into May with their third homestand of the season against the Hudson Valley Renegades.

The home-field advantage at Frawley Stadium is difficult to ignore, with the 'Rocks going 8-1 there to start the season. That being said, this week's six-game homestand against the Renegades is, on paper, undoubtedly their most challenging matchup at Frawley Stadium yet. The Renegades are tied for second in the SAL North with a 12-8 record and a +14 point differential, and are only 0.5 games back from Wilmington's top spot.

The High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, many of the Renegades' players are within the top 30 prospects for the Yankees organization including left-handed pitcher Kyle Carr (ranked 11) and right-hander Justin Lange (ranked 30). In three starts, Carr has pitched through 13.4 innings, and has managed to keep a stable 3.77 ERA. Lange has yet to take the mound for Hudson Valley this year and has been on the IL since the season began.

While not listed in the top 30, three pitchers in Hudson Valley are making themselves known early in the season. Right-hander Cam Schlittler leads the team with an impressive 1.29 ERA. In four games and 21 total innings, the 23-year-old has struck out 26 batters, only allowing eight hits. Starting in all four games he's played, Schlittler has earned three wins and proven to be a reliable starter for the Renegades. Trent Sellers is also a strong starting pitcher for the Renegades. The right-handed pitcher has played in five games (three of which were earned wins) and a total of 13.1 innings and has a 1.35 ERA.

Boasting a +14 point differential to end the first month of the season, the Renegades have been very productive on offense. While many have contributed to the runs, four sluggers stand out as players to look out for in the upcoming series.

Omar Martinez leads the team in multiple offensive categories: home runs (three), OBP (.392), SLG (.459), and OPS (.946). The 22-year-old catcher is also responsible for eight of the team's runs batted in, just barely beaten by outfielder Garrett Martin, who leads the category with nine RBIs. Martin also has the most stolen bases (five) and is tied for the most doubles and triples on the team. His all-around hitting could pose a major threat to the Blue Rocks' defense.

Also shining on offense are catcher Jesus Rodriguez and shortstop Jared Serna. Rodriguez has the most hits (21) on the team and leads with a .304 batting average. At 21-years-old, Serna has proved that he has a keen eye at the plate and leads the Renegades with 15 walks and also leads Hudson Valley with 12 runs.

The Blue Rocks' home record is great, but how does it match up to the Renegades' away performance capabilities?

Hudson Valley's first two away series were against the Bowling Green Hot Rods and the Rome Emperors, the latter series being constantly impacted by poor weather. Through eight games, the Renegades picked up five road wins, but their winning road record didn't come easy. The Hot Rods and Emperors are the top two South Atlantic League teams in hits, doubles, and RBIs, proving the Renegades' tenacity away from their home field. With both Hudson Valley and Wilmington playing at their best right now, the Blue Rocks' upcoming homestand should be a close and competitive one.

