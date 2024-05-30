Green and Guerrero Guide Indians to 8-5 Win

Mason Green tossed seven strong innings and Juan Guerrero drove in four as the Indians topped the AquaSox, 8-4, in front of 2,254 fans at Avista Stadium for Mystery Jersey Giveaway Night presented by Coors Light. Spokane improved to 26-17 with their third consecutive win and are now 3.5 games clear of Eugene for the Northwest League's top spot.

TOP PEFORMERS

Green turned in his most complete performance of the season, allowing just two earned runs over seven frames while piling up a career-high 10 strikeouts. The southpaw out of Lenexa, KS, now sports a 2.48 ERA - the sixth-best mark in the Northwest League - after eight appearances (seven starts) with Spokane in 2024.

Guerrero ignited Spokane's offense with a three-run bomb in the bottom of the first - his third of the season - and added a run-scoring single in the fifth to finish the night with four RBIs.

Dyan Jorge singled twice and stole three bases while Jesus Ordonez collected three hits and drove in three for Spokane in the win.

