Emeralds Shutout in Hillsboro

May 30, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - The Emeralds were shutout for the first time this season as they suffered a 4-0 defeat against the Hillsboro Hops. The Emeralds have now dropped 3 straight games to start the series and 4 straight games overall.

Will Bednar made his Eugene Emeralds debut on the mound this afternoon. The former 2021 1st round draft selection was fantastic in his debut, as he pitched 2 scoreless innings. He gave up just 1 hit and struck out 3 batters.

It was a scoreless first 2 frames for the ball clubs but disaster struck for the Emeralds in the bottom of the 3rd inning. Jack Hurley hit an RBI-Single to score the first run of the game for the Hops. The next batter Neyfy Castillo hit a ground ball to Diego Velasquez at shortstop and it appeared that the inning would be over, but Velasquez wasn't able to field the ball cleanly and the Hops scored the 2nd run of the inning.

It didn't stop there however as Gavin Logan had a check swing where he accidentally made contact with the ball and Jack Choate wasn't able to field the ball and was charged with an error. That allowed the 3rd run to score. Juan Corniel then finished off the inning with an RBI-Single for the 4th and final run of the night for Hillsboro.

The Eugene bats were able to tally 8 total hits tonight but they couldn't cash in on any of the runners. As a team the Emeralds were 1-19 with runners in scoring position and they stranded a total of 10 base runners on base. They had opportunities which included loading up the bases with nobody out but they weren't able to hit home any runs.

It's been a tough stretch for the Ems on the road this week as they've played 3 really close games against their in-state rival but they just haven't had enough firepower to take a game. They'll look to bounce back in a big way this weekend.

Manuel Mercedes will get the starting nod for the Emeralds tomorrow night with first pitch set for 6:35 P.M.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.